Siri went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

After leading off the sixth inning with a single, the 28-year-old center fielder promptly stole second and third before coming home on a Jose Caballero groundout. Siri only stole 12 bases on 15 attempts over 101 games last season but he's already 3-for-3 to kick off 2024, and his 98th percentile sprint speed gives him sky-high upside in the category if he gets on base often enough to use it.