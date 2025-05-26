Misner went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Misner entered Sunday's game hitless across his last seven appearances, spanning 14 at-bats. He broke that stretch in his first plate appearance and then stole his sixth base of the season after singling in his next at-bat. Despite the positive performance, Misner is hitting just .125 across 64 at-bats with three RBI and nine runs scored across 21 games in May. Positively, he does have five of his stolen bases in that span.