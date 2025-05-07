Misner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Misner will hit the bench after he had started in each of the Rays' last five games. He went just 2-for-21 at the dish and is now slashing .271/.314/.458 on the season, and his downward-trending production could begin to cost him some starts against left-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Misner should still be in store for a regular spot in the lineup versus righties until the Rays reclaim some health in the outfield.