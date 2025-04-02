Misner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Misner had picked up starts in the outfield while batting sixth in each of the last four games, going a collective 4-for-13 with a double, three RBI and a run. While Josh Lowe (oblique) is on the injured list, Rays manager Kevin Cash could mix and match at all three outfield spots, taking into account both the opposing pitcher and which of his outfielders are swinging hot bats. The Rays will run out a trio of Jake Mangum, Jonny DeLuca and Jose Caballero from left to right Wednesday.