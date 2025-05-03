Misner went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday against the Yankes.

Misner has enjoyed a surprisingly consistent role in the Rays' offense to begin the season due to several injuries to the team's outfield. He began the campaign well, hitting .400 with three homers across his first 14 games. However, in 14 games since, he's struck out at a 30.4 percent clip with no homers and two RBI. Despite the slowed production, Misner remains on the strong side of a platoon and has also been in the lineup for two of Tampa Bay's last three matchups against southpaws.