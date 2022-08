Margot went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday against the Red Sox.

Margot continues to perform well since being activated from the injured list Aug. 20, as he's hit .300 with five RBI and seven runs scored across 30 at-bats. Though he's gotten a couple days off, he is a key to the Rays' lineup and has hit predominantly second or third in his last seven starts. For the season, Margot owns a .302/.361/.425 line across 233 plate appearances.