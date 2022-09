Margot went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Margot snapped a two-game hitless streak and delivered the majority of his production in the seventh inning on an RBI double before also coming around to score. Across his last 12 starts, Margot has 10 runs scored and 10 RBI while maintaining a .312 batting average. For the season, he has a very strong .298/.354/.412 line across 260 plate appearances.