Margot went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Margot cleared the bases with a double in the ninth inning to bring the Rays' advantage to 11 runs. He had an excellent series against Toronto, collecting seven hits -- including three doubles -- across 17 at-bats with five RBI. For the season, Margot owns a .299/.348/.410 line across 293 plate appearances.