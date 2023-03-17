Margot is confident and fully healthy entering the 2023 season, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Margot appeared to be in the midst of a breakout 2022 season as he had a 132 wRC+ and .346 wOBA through his first 200 plate appearances. However, he crashed into the Tropicana Field wall in mid-June and suffered a significant knee injury that sidelined him for roughly two months. Upon his return, he struggled to find the same groove at the plate. Now back to full health, Margot has maintained a .292 average with four extra-base hits across 24 at-bats this spring.