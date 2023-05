Margot is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot will head to the bench along with Randy Arozarena while Josh Lowe joins Luke Raley and Jose Siri in the Tampa Bay outfield. Only Arozarena appears to be assured a near-everyday role among the five players, but Margot has helped his case for seeing consistent playing time by going 8-for-16 with three stolen bases over his last six contests.