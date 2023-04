Margot went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the White Sox.

Margot has had his playing time cut into with the return of Jose Siri, as he's started only two of four games since. He had a strong performance Friday, tallying an RBI single in the fourth frame while recording multiple hits in consecutive starts. Overall, he's hitting .235/.280/.368 across 75 plate appearances.