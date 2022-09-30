site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-manuel-margot-nabs-base-in-loss | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Manuel Margot: Nabs base in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Margot went 0-for-3 with one steal in Thursday's 2-1 loss against the Guardians.
Margot has been slumping during his last 11 games, recording a .159 average and .182 slugging percentage over 44 at-bats. In addition, the outfielder has racked up 13 strikeouts during that span.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read