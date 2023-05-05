site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Not in lineup
Margot is absent from the Rays' lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
It will be Josh Lowe in right field for the first game of the weekend series. Margot has a .658 OPS on the season and hasn't homered since April 8.
