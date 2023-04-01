site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Not in lineup
Margot will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Margot went hitless in three at-bats in the season opener. Josh Lowe will take over in right field Saturday.
