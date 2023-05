Margot went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Dodgers.

Margot delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth inning, his sixth hit across 21 at-bats during the team's current homestand. He's also delivered five RBI and two runs scored in that six-game stretch. With all of the Rays' outfielders healthy, Margot has been limited to a rotational role against right-handed pitching with a more consistent opportunity against lefties.