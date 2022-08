Margot went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, three runs and a walk Tuesday versus the Angels.

Margot ripped an RBI single off Jose Suarez in the third inning before walking and scoring in the bottom of the seventh. He later notched an RBI double and came around to score again in the eighth frame. Margot has now gone 3-for-12 over his first three games since returning from the 60-day injured list Saturday.