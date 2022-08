Margot (knee) will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot began a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate this week, and he went 1-for-7 with a run and a strikeout over two games. He isn't eligible to be reinstated from the injured list until Aug. 20, but his move to the Triple-A level should be the final step in his rehab process.