Margot is not in the lineup for game two against Toronto on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Tuesday's game one victory over the Jays. While he sits out of the nightcap, Randy Arozarena will come in to play right field, Harold Ramirez will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and Ji-Man Choi will pick up a start at first base and bat eighth in the order.