Margot is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After coming off the 10-day injured list Saturday, Margot made starts in right field and designated hitter to close out the weekend series with the Royals, going 1-for-8 at the dish between the Rays' two victories. The Rays may be inclined to give him a lighter workload initially coming off the right knee sprain, but Margot should be a near-everyday player in the outfield moving forward.