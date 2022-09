Margot went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Margot did the majority of his damage in the second inning, driving in a run on an infield single while also coming around to score. He now has seven multi-hit performances across 20 starts in September, and he's also chipped in 10 RBI while scoring seven runs. Overall, he's hitting .292/.342/.393 across 319 plate appearances on the season.