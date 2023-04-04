site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-manuel-margot-sitting-out-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Manuel Margot: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Margot is absent from the Rays' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Margot is off to a 1-for-8 start in his first three games this season. Luke Raley will handle right field, with Josh Lowe occupying the designated hitter spot.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read