Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Athletics.

Margot led off the third inning with a home run off Ken Waldichuk to tally his first long ball of the campaign. He's served as the team's primary right fielder early on this season, though he has sat twice in seven contests in favor of a combination of Josh Lowe and Luke Raley. Margot has found a way to be productive despite tallying only three hits across 15 at-bats by chipping in two stolen bases and three runs scored.