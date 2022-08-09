Margot (knee) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He'll serve as the designated hitter for the Rays' FCL club in his first game action since June 20. The 27-year-old should gradually move his rehab assignment to higher-level affiliates while also picking up more starts in the outfield, but he won't be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until Aug. 20. Once activated, Margot could settle into a near-everyday outfield in a Rays outfield that has become more decimated since he suffered a right knee sprain, as Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is out for the season and Harold Ramirez (thumb) is without a clear timeline for a return. Before being deactivated in late June, Margot was hitting .302 with three home runs, five stolen bases, 27 RBI and 21 runs in 51 games.