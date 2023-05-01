Margot went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the White Sox.

Margot singled in the fourth and reached in the eighth after being hit by a pitch and grabbed his fourth stolen base of the year before scoring in the inning. He's now tallied seven hits over his last five games but is still losing out on playing time to Jose Siri as well as Luke Raley, who has only been in the lineup against righties. For the year, the 28-year-old is slashing .240/.289/.360 with two homers, eight RBI, nine runs, four steals and a 4:12 BB:K over 83 plate appearances.