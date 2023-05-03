Margot went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates.

The speedy outfielder has recorded a stolen base in his last three contests after logging just two through his first 24 games. Margot has flashed some fantasy upside early in his career, though he's seen his playing time take a hit with Jose Siri's return to the Rays' lineup. The 28-year-old Margot is slashing .247/.302/.364 with two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored through his first 86 plate appearances this season.