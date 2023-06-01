Margot went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs.

Margot is now 7-for-9 in stolen base attempts this season, matching his total in 89 games last year. He's also been swinging the bat better recently, batting .296 (8-for-27) with a .737 OPS over his last eight contests. The 28-year-old Margot has slid into a short-side platoon role with the emergences of Josh Lowe, Jose Siri and Luke Raley in a crowded Tampa Bay outfield. Margot is slashing .248/.327/.341 with two homers, 17 runs scored and 15 RBI through 147 plate appearances.