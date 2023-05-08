Margot is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot finds himself as the odd man out in the Rays' crowded outfield mix Monday, as Josh Lowe gets the nod in right field while Jose Siri and Randy Arozarena cover center and left field, respectively. The Rays seem determined to open up playing time for all four of those outfielders as well as Harold Ramirez and Luke Raley, so Margot's fantasy managers should be prepared for him to sit around twice per week while Tampa Bay is at full strength.