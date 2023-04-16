site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Takes seat Sunday
Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Toronto, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Margot started the past two games and will head to the bench after he went 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts. Vidal Brujan will man right field and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
