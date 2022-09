Margot went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Yankees.

Margot provided insurance runs with a two-RBI single in the eighth inning. He now has a five-game hitting streak, during which he's collected seven hits in 21 at-bats while driving in five and scoring three runs. For the season Margot has maintained a .305/.363/.420 across 248 plate appearances.