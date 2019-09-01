Perez was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Perez's return gives the Rays three catchers -- Travis d'Arnaud and Mike Zunino being the other two -- and offers manager Kevin Cash a left-handed option at the position. While he's expected to see occasional starts versus righties, Torbio reports Perez is mainly expected to serve as a defensive option behind the pair of veterans he's backing up.

More News
Our Latest Stories