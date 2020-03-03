Rays' Michael Perez: Competing for backup job
Perez, who hit his second home run of spring in a Grapefruit League tie with the Orioles on Monday, is competing with Kevan Smith for the backup catcher job, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Perez dedicated himself to getting fitter this offseason and the work seems to be paying early dividends. The 27-year-old slugged 13 homers across 216 plate appearances in Triple-A Durham last season, although he's only left the yard once in 135 major-league plate appearances across the last pair of campaigns. Smith is a capable and proven veteran, so Perez, who would represent a left-handed platoon mate for Zunino if he could win the job, will naturally have to continue impressing in spring to lock down an Opening Day roster spot.
