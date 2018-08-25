Perez went 2-for-4 with four RBI from a two-run single and a two-run double in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

The rookie backstop churned out a career-high number of RBI from the nine hole, leading the Rays' impressive offensive charge. Perez can't yet match fellow catcher Jesus Sucre's defense and experience, but he's been appreciably better than the veteran on the offensive end. Factoring in Friday's production, Perez is slashing a serviceable .297/.324/.406 with a home run and eight RBI, and he's drawn starts in 14 of 21 games since the trade of Wilson Ramos to the Phillies.