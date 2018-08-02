Rays' Michael Perez: Gets breather in series finale
Perez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Perez will take a seat after three consecutive games behind the plate, opening a spot in the lineup at catcher for Jesus Sucre. With the Rays having dealt away the injured Wilson Ramos (hamstring) to the Phillies on Tuesday, Perez looks poised to serve as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop for the rest of the season. Perez is mainly regarded for his aptitude as a defender, but he has been a quality producer at the plate as well in his brief time in the big leagues, recording eight hits in his first 17 at-bats.
