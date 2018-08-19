Perez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Jesus Sucre having recovered from a right wrist injury, Perez will get a well-deserved day off after starting each of the past four games behind the plate. Though Sucre is now healthy, Perez seems poised to retain top catcher duties the rest of the way for the Rays due to his youth and the higher offensive upside he possesses.