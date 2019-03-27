Rays' Michael Perez: Goes deep in final exhibition
Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 9-3 exhibition win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Perez's 386-foot blast to right in the fourth inning was his first round tripper of the exhibition slate. The 24-year-old backstop finished spring play with a .235 average, although half of his eight hits went for extra bases. Perez will serve as a left-handed complement to Mike Zunino behind the dish during the coming season after slashing .284/.304/.392 across his first 80 major-league plate appearances in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...