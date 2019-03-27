Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 9-3 exhibition win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Perez's 386-foot blast to right in the fourth inning was his first round tripper of the exhibition slate. The 24-year-old backstop finished spring play with a .235 average, although half of his eight hits went for extra bases. Perez will serve as a left-handed complement to Mike Zunino behind the dish during the coming season after slashing .284/.304/.392 across his first 80 major-league plate appearances in 2018.