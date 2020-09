Perez went 3-for-4 with three RBI Saturday but the Rays fell to the Marlins 7-3.

Aside from Perez, The Rays' bats weren't able to get much going against Sandy Alcantara on Saturday. The 28-year-old had an RBI double in the fifth before singling in two more runs in the ninth inning. Perez now has six RBI in his last two games and is making a strong case to get regular playing time even when Mike Zunino (oblique) returns from the 10-day injured list.