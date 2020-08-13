Perez is projected to start seeing a greater share of playing time in his platoon with fellow backstop Mike Zunino, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "Mikey (Perez) has done a good job, he's gotten some big hits for us," manager Kevin Cash said. "We want to keep some level of consistency for both of them.''

Perez's .176/.250/.176 line is almost as poor as Zunino's .088/.225/.206 slash, as the Rays are simply getting minimal offensive production from the catcher position no matter who they turn to. However, Perez has actually delivered four RBI on just three hits, and his solid play behind the plate defensively coupled with Zunino's struggles has earned him two starts in the last three games.