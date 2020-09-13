site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-michael-perez-heads-to-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Michael Perez: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Perez is 5-for-20 with two doubles, two walks and five strikeouts in nine games this month. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read