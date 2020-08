Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Though he's resting in the series finale, Perez is expected to occupy the strong side of a platoon with Kevan Smith behind the dish after Mike Zunino (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Perez is slashing .186/.217/.473 on the season and probably won't warrant attention outside of AL-only formats or mixed leagues that start two catchers.