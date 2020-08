Perez came on as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning against the Yankees on Friday and hit a game-winning sacrifice fly.

The young backstop carried out his role effectively, with his flyball to center plating Yoshi Tsutsugo with the only run of the night. Perez is still seeing very sporadic action -- he has only two starts on the season -- but he's firmly locked in as Mike Zunino's primary backup behind the dish.