Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Perez got his first home run of the year off starter Marco Estrada in the third inning. Perez had gone four straight games without registering a hit but still has a healthy .323/.353/.484 slash line since coming over from the Diamondbacks on July 26. The 26-year-old rookie has one home run, two doubles and four RBI in 10 games for his new club.