Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in a win over the Marlins on Friday.

The young backstop played a key role in the narrow in, as his fourth-inning two-bagger snapped a 2-2 tie and capped a four-run rally for the Rays. Perez has now hit safely in four of his last six starts, but he's still slashing just .173/.228/.250 for the season.