Perez went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Though Perez returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, he'll likely see his starting opportunities dwindle during the remainder of the regular season and the Rays' subsequent playoff run. Mike Zunino (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list over the weekend and is slated to take over as the Rays' No. 1 catcher.