Perez (oblique) is doing some catching and has been limited to hitting off a tee thus far in his rehab, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Perez is still feeling some discomfort when swinging, hence the exclusive use of a tee up to this point. However, Toribio relays that Perez still feels he can be ready for activation within the next couple of weeks, although he'll naturally have to make significant progress over that span with respect to his ability to swing a bat unencumbered.