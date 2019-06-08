Rays' Michael Perez: Moves rehab to Triple-A level
Perez (oblique) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Friday.
Perez was replaced behind the dish after six innings by Dashenko Ricardo, as he'd already logged a full game's worth of at-bats due to the Bulls' offensive success. The rehabbing catcher is hitting .462 over his four minor-league games and could potentially be activated early in the coming week.
