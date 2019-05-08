The Rays placed Perez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Perez labeled his right oblique strain as mild and hopes to return from the IL in 2-to-3 weeks.

Nick Ciuffo was called up from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move and will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Mike Zunino while Perez is sidelined. Perez has supplied a .755 OPS in 46 plate appearances this season while occupying the short end of a platoon behind the dish.