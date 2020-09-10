site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Michael Perez: Out of Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Perez is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Perez only starts against right-handed pitchers, so it stands that he would head to the bench with southpaw Mike Kickham starting for Boston. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
