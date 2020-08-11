Perez went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Operating out of the bottom of the order, Perez came through with a clutch single in the fourth inning that brought the Rays to within a run after an early 4-0 deficit. The backup catcher has made his presence felt with the bat in recent games, as he provided what turned out to be a game-winning sacrifice fly on Friday against the Yankees and then laced an RBI walkoff single against New York on Sunday as well. Given that primary backstop Mike Zunino is now slashing an unsightly .097/.222/.226 over his first 13 games, it's conceivable the left-handed hitting Perez sees more opportunities against right-handed pitching with the short season restricting how long managers can give struggling players a chance to break out of slumps.