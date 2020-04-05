Perez was the leading candidate to win the Rays' No. 2 catcher job on the Opening Day roster before the MLB suspended its season March 12, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Mike Zunino entered spring training secure as the Rays' top backstop, leaving Perez to battle with non-roster invitees Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann for the backup gig. Though both Smith and Herrmann boast more MLB experience, their statuses as non-roster players likely works against them as they attempt to unseat Perez for the No. 2 job. Additionally, Perez is helped by the fact that he bats from the left side, offering the Rays more flexibility if manager Kevin Cash wants to play matchups in the late innings rather than having the right-handed Zunino play the full game.