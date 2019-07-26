Perez is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Durham prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Perez will likely serve as the backup catcher behind Mike Zunino, especially with Travis d'Arnaud seeing more playing time at first base. Perez has put together a .231/.317/.481 slash line with seven homers and 27 RBI over 32 games at Triple-A this season.